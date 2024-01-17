Russians attack with 20 Shahed drones, 19 of them shot down by air defence

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed attack drones on the night of 16-17 January. The Air Force managed to destroy 19 of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "The personnel and assets of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Defence Forces' air defence, destroyed 19 Shaheds. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack."

Details: The Russians launched drones from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia. The Russians also fired two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation in the direction of Kharkiv.

Air defence forces operated within Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 January, a series of explosions rang out in Odesa. A residential building was damaged by Russian terrorists' attack with attack drones. A fire was reported.

A total of 130 people were evacuated from the damaged building. Three residents were injured.

It was reported that on the night of 17 January, 11 drones were shot down on approach to the coast of Odesa Oblast, and most of them crashed into the sea. The South Defence Forces reported that the kamikaze drones were approaching from the Black Sea at a critically low altitude.

