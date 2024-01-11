Russians attack on 7 fronts where 73 combat clashes occurred – General Staff

Russian forces continued to attack on seven fronts in Ukraine’s east and south, most actively on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Kherson fronts, where they have been unsuccessful.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 January

Quote: "Seventy-three combat clashes took place over the past day. In total, the Russians launched 4 missile strikes and 48 airstrikes, firing from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 36 times."

Details: The settlements that suffered the airstrikes are Vilcha, Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoly and Lozova (Kharkiv Oblast), Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks east of Terny and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to restrain the Russian forces trying to encircle Avdiivka. Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled nine Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and Sieverne and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to hold back the Russians near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 16 attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing measures to expand their established bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they made 11 unsuccessful assault actions on positions of the Ukrainian troops in that area.

The General Staff emphasised that Ukrainian defenders are continuing to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

During the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck seven areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. An air defence system destroyed a Kh-59 guided air missile.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a command post, two ammunition storage points and an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!