Russians attack on 8 fronts, focusing their assaults on Avdiivka front – General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to attack along the entire contact line, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelling most of the hostile attacks on Avdiivka, Kherson and Bakhmut fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 31 December

Details: Over the course of the past day, 54 combat clashes took place. In total, the Russians carried out nine missile strikes, 55 airstrikes and 79 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the Russians near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the Russian forces, who keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Stepove, Avdiivka, and 13 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling eight attacks in the area.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian attacks near Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled four attacks by the Russian forces west of Verbove and east of Kopani (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers continue to take measures to expand their bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russian forces made 13 unsuccessful assault actions targeting the positions of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to actively inflict losses on the Russian forces in manpower and equipment, exhausting them along the entire contact line.

During the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit three anti-aircraft missile systems, one cluster of personnel, weapons and military equipment, seven artillery pieces and three electronic warfare systems.

