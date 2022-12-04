Russians attack Armed Forces of Ukraine with banned chemical weapons Ukrainian Navy

56
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Russian occupiers are using banned chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the K-51 aerosol grenades.

Source: Naval Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The terrorist state is using forbidden chemical weapons – the K-51aerosol grenades.

The occupiers are launching chloropicrin grenades at our defenders using drones in the East of Ukraine."

Details: Reportedly, the grenade releases gas which covers people with smoke and does not let them breathe.

The Ukrainian Navy remarked that in order to protect themselves from a strong damaging effect of forbidden projectiles, the Ukrainian marines held their positions wearing chemical protection.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories