Russians attack Armed Forces of Ukraine with banned chemical weapons Ukrainian Navy

The Russian occupiers are using banned chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the K-51 aerosol grenades.

Source: Naval Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The terrorist state is using forbidden chemical weapons – the K-51aerosol grenades.

The occupiers are launching chloropicrin grenades at our defenders using drones in the East of Ukraine."

Details: Reportedly, the grenade releases gas which covers people with smoke and does not let them breathe.

The Ukrainian Navy remarked that in order to protect themselves from a strong damaging effect of forbidden projectiles, the Ukrainian marines held their positions wearing chemical protection.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!