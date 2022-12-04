Russians attack Armed Forces of Ukraine with banned chemical weapons Ukrainian Navy
The Russian occupiers are using banned chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the K-51 aerosol grenades.
Source: Naval Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "The terrorist state is using forbidden chemical weapons – the K-51aerosol grenades.
The occupiers are launching chloropicrin grenades at our defenders using drones in the East of Ukraine."
Details: Reportedly, the grenade releases gas which covers people with smoke and does not let them breathe.
The Ukrainian Navy remarked that in order to protect themselves from a strong damaging effect of forbidden projectiles, the Ukrainian marines held their positions wearing chemical protection.
