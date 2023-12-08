Russians attack Avdiivka and 5 more fronts, 77 combat clashes occur within 24 hours – General Staff

The Russians tried to carry out attacks on six fronts in Ukraine within the last 24 hours. The biggest number of attacks was registered on the Avdiivka front, and 77 combat clashes occurred in total.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The operative situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains complicated.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts there have been no significant changes to the operative situations and no signs of formation of offensive groups. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing missions in the regions close to the border with Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhan fronts the Russians keep their military presence in border regions, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, launch attacks on the settlements from the territory of Russia and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. Nearly 15 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars by the Russians, including Loknia, Iskryskivshchyna, Hrabovske, Seredyna Buda in Sumy Oblast; Huriiv Kozachok, Veterynarne, Hraniv in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front the Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near Petropavlivka and Podoly in Kharkiv Oblast. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire of the Russians, among them Synkivka, Ivanivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack by the Russians who tried to push Ukrainian units back from their positions near the settlement of Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Moreover, the Russians launched airstrikes near Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements were attacked by the Russians with artillery and mortars, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front the Defence Forces repelled 10 attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians, among them Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front the Defence Forces repelled 32 Russian attacks to the east of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft were trying to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces but to no avail. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the settlement of Lastochkine in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched by the Russians on over 10 settlements, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Stepove, Tonenke and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front the Defence Forces continue deterring the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians launched 20 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces. The settlements of Hostre, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About a dozen settlements were attacked with artillery and mortars, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the city of Kherson and Ivanivka, Kherson Oblast, were shelled with artillery by the occupiers.

On the Zaporizhzhia front the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack to the west of the settlement of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians, including Charivne, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Piatykhatky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Defence Forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and launch attacks on the Russians.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas of where Russian personnel, armament and military equipment were concentrated, as well as one radio-electronic warfare station.

