Russians attack infrastructure target near Dnipro, more explosions heard
Explosions have rung out in Dnipro just minutes after the announcement of the air-raid warning, the media reports. Later it was reported that infrastructure near the city was hit.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force; Serhii Lysak, head of Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Lysak: "Dnipro! [Maintain] Information silence.
All information [will follow] once the air-raid warning is cancelled."
Details: The air-raid warning was announced at 17:17, and at 17:19, the media reported the sounds of explosions.
The Air Force had warned civilians about the threat of ballistic weapons and asked Dnipro residents to take cover.
Update: Later, Lysak reported strikes in Dnipro hromada (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).
The Russians attacked an infrastructure target. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.
Over an hour after the air-raid warning was issued, explosions thundered near the city for the third time.
