Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with 4 S300/400 anti-aircraft missiles at night – General Staff

The Russians bombarded the civilian infrastructure of the cities of Kharkiv and Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 22-23 January with four S300/400 anti-aircraft missiles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 January

Details: A total of 68 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred over the course of the past 24 hours.

Russian forces conducted 3 missile strikes and 65 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 56 times.

The following cities, towns and villages were subjected to airstrikes: Hraniv, Hryhorivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoiehorivka, Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Rozdolivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Maiorske, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka and Beryslav (Kherson Oblast).

A total of 140 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery fire in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russia is continuing to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage operations in the area in order to prevent Ukraine from transferring its troops to more vulnerable fronts. Russian forces are also building up minefields and explosive barriers as a protective measure along the Russian-Ukrainian border, in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and another five attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka, Bilohorivka and Serberianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to repel Russian attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near Stepove and Avdiivka and another seven attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 21 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the area of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to undertake operations to expand their foothold on Dnipro’s left (east) bank. Over the course of the past day, the Russians undertook one unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions.

During the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out airstrikes on eight clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. In addition, one Kh-59 missile was downed.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, one artillery system and one electronic warfare station.

