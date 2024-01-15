Russians attack Kherson Oblast: Civilian and 4 rescue workers injured – photo

At least five people were injured, and a number of buildings were damaged as a result of a targeted attack by the Russians on a medical facility and rescue workers in Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from National Police of Ukraine: "The invaders attacked Stanislav with drones and artillery. They purposefully attacked rescue workers and an emergency medical centre.

As a result of dropping ammunition from the UAV, four rescue workers were injured, and a fire truck was damaged. A medical facility was also under fire, a building and an ambulance were damaged."

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: It is also reported that at midnight, Russians fired artillery at the village, and a 77-year-old woman needed medical assistance.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Kherson around the clock. They attacked residential areas and damaged the contact trolleybus line and a gas pipeline.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!