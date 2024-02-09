Russians attack most actively on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 65 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past 24 hours, most of them occurring on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 February

Details: A total of 65 combat engagements took place on the front line during the past day.

In total, the Russians launched 13 missile strikes and 66 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops and populated areas 96 times.

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Starytsia, Ivanivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); as well as Kachkarivka and Chervonyi Maiak (Kherson Oblast).

Russian artillery hit over 110 cities, towns and villages in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka and 7 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 16 Russian attacks.

The Russians did not engage in offensive (assault) operations on the Shakhtarsk front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. During the past day, the Russians conducted two unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck seven areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two ammunition storage points, two artillery systems and a logistics hub belonging to the Russians.

