Russians attack on most fronts, try to breach Ukrainian defence

On the 693rd day of the full-scale war, the Russian forces tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces on the Lyman and Marinka fronts, improve their positions on the Kupiansk and Avdiivka fronts, attack on the Bakhmut and Shakhtarsk fronts and assault the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 January

Quote: "Within the last 24 hours 71 combat clashes have occurred. In total the Russians launched six missile attacks and 69 airstrikes, 35 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of our forces and the settlements.

Sadly, civilians have been killed and injured as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged."

Details: The Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks on several key fronts:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts there were no significant changes to the operational situation and no signs of formation of offensive groupings. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing missions in the areas which border Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Fedorivka and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, artillery and mortar attacks were launched on about 30 settlements, including Bleshnia, Karpovychi, Yeline in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Romashkove, Sosnivka in Sumy Oblast; Okip, Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Pletenivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front , Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled six attacks near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast where the Russians tried to improve their tactical position. About 10 settlements were attacked by artillery and mortars, mainly Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast and eight more attacks near Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. There the Russians supported by aircraft launched airstrikes near the Serebrianka Forestry in Luhansk Oblast. About 15 settlements including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were struck by artillery and mortars.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements, specifically Kalynivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, were struck by artillery and mortars.

On the Avdiivka front the Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 13 more attacks near Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. There, the Russians supported by aircraft were trying to improve their tactical position, but to no avail. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on about 15 settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sievierne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to deter the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces nine times. In addition to this, the Russians launched an airstrike near Kostiantynivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack to the north from the settlement of Novodonetske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions, but to no avail. They launched an airstrike near the settlement of Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked with artillery and mortars, specifically Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. They launched an airstrike near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements were struck by artillery and mortars, including Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group on the Kherson front the settlements of Kherson, Antonivka in Kherson Oblast and Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast were attacked by the Russians from artillery. In addition to this, the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka, and Tyahynka in Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy does not give up its attempts to push our units back from the established springboards on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Within the last 24 hours, the Russians carried out six unsuccessful assaults of the positions of our troops."

Details: During the day, the Ukraine's Air Force carried out attacks at seven clusters manpower, ammunition and military equipment, one command point and five anti-aircraft systems of the Russians. One precision-guided Kh-59 missile was launched by the Ukrainian air defence.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted a cluster of Russian manpower, two radar stations, two air defence systems, two artillery systems and an ammunition storage of the Russians.

