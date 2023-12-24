Russians attack Ocheretyne and New-York, Donetsk Oblast, injuring three civilians – photo

Russian troops struck the frontline settlements of Ocheretyne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) on 24 December, injuring three civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

наслідки обстрілу Донеччини 24 грудня, фото прокуратури

AFTERMATH OF A RUSSIAN ATTACK ON DONETSK OBLAST ON DECEMBER 24. PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Quote: "Today, on 24 December 2023, the Russian army targeted villages with no military infrastructure. According to preliminary data, the invaders used guided bombs against civilians.

During the airstrike on a residential area of the town of Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district, a 62-year-old man who was driving a car along one of the streets received a hip wound and a mine-explosive injury.

Two more civilians suffered bodily injuries as a result of the enemy attack on the towns of New-York and Toretsk. The victims are a 68-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, who were out in front of their house when a projectile hit near them. The couple were able to reach the neighbours, who called an ambulance to the scene. The victims received shrapnel wounds."

Details: The prosecutor’s office added that the explosions also damaged and destroyed residential buildings, fences and outbuildings.

