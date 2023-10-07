Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Oniks missiles: there is hit, four wounded

The Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with Oniks missiles on the night of 6-7 October. A boarding house building and a grain storage facility were hit, and the houses were damaged.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South; Oleh Kiper, head of the Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Odesa with Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles launched from the Bastion coastal missile system in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The strike took place on the boarding house building in the recreation area and in the granary of the port infrastructure."

Details: It is also reported that missile fragments and the blast wave caused a fire in a garage cooperative, and several apartment buildings were damaged.

"There was no information about the victims," the South's Defence Forces added.

Updated: Oleh Kiper, head of the Oblast Military Administration reported that four people were injured in the missile attack.

Quote: "Four people were injured. They were injured by glass fragments. They were provided with all necessary medical assistance."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!