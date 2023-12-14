Russians attack power plant in eastern Ukraine, equipment damaged

The Russian army fired at the TPP in eastern Ukraine

Russian invasion forces shelled a thermal power plant in eastern Ukraine on Dec. 14, causing damage to equipment there, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo has reported.

The company refrained from revealing the exact location of the attack but emphasized that this was not the first attack on the facility by the Russians.

Read also: Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant blackouts pose Fukushima-level threat, warns Ukraine's energy minister

As of the morning of Dec. 14, 225 settlements in Ukraine had been hit by power outages due to worsening weather conditions – heavy, wet snow had brought down power lines.

Despite this, there are currently no power supply restrictions in any of the country’s oblasts.

Read also: Russian forces shell one of Akhmetov’s power plants for the third time in a month

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine