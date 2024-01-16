Russians attack Sumy Oblast and use air-dropped mines

The Russians launched 23 attacks during the past 24 hours on border areas of Sumy Oblast in Ukraine.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 110 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Nova Sloboda hromadas have been struck [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Details: An explosive was dropped on Yunakivka hromada from a drone which resulted in one explosion. Mortar attacks were also launched and resulted in seven explosions.

Krasnopillia hromada was attacked by mortars (33 explosions).

Nova Sloboda hromada was also struck using mortars (12 explosions).

Bilopillia hromada came under mortar attack (19 explosions), as well as attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (5 explosions), grenade launchers (16 explosions), and from small arms fire.

Three air-dropped mines were released on Myropillia hromada by the Russians.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked using mortars (14 explosions).

