Russians attack thermal power plant in frontline area once again

One of DTEK's thermal power plants (TPPs) in the frontline area was once again attacked by Russian troops on 4 January.

Source: press service of DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy continues to carry out systematic terrorist attacks on civilian and energy facilities in Ukraine. A DTEK TPP close to the front line, which had been attacked several times before, was damaged by a strike yesterday, 4 January."

Details: No one was injured in the attack, but the plant's equipment was badly damaged.

"The enemy has launched over a dozen attacks on the plant over the past two and a half months. Five power engineers were injured during one of them," DTEK added.

Background: On 24 December, one of the units of a TPP in Donetsk Oblast experienced an emergency shutdown due to hostilities, and a 330kV line belonging to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company, was damaged.

