Russians attack Ukraine with 15 Shahed UAVs overnight: 12 shot down

Russian forces launched 15 Shahed loitering munitions into Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian air defences destroyed 12 of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 February

Quote: "Russian invaders targeted Ukraine once again overnight, using 15 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 12 attack UAVs."

Details: On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts, and reports indicated that missiles were manoeuvring over the western oblasts. Later, the head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration said that explosions had been heard in the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast).

Explosions also rocked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that two people had been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district and that the wreckage of a downed missile had damaged two high-voltage lines, leaving some consumers without power.

A Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv left people injured and damaged residential buildings and water and gas networks, said the city mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

