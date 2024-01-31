Russians attack Ukraine with 20 Shahed drones and 3 Iskander missiles at night

14 Russian drones downed by Ukraine's Air Force. Illustration: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed drones and 3 Iskander-M missiles on the night of 30-31 January, with Ukraine's Air Force and air defence destroying 14 of the UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Air Force stated that the Russians launched 20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Kursk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea and Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 30-31 January.

Quote: "The military assets and personnel of the Air Force, acting jointly with the air defence of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, have destroyed 14 enemy UAVs within Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv oblasts."

Previously: On the evening of 30 January, the Air Force reported a UAV attack in the south of Ukraine.

