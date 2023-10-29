Russians attack Ukraine with assault UAVs

Russian troops launched several groups of attack drones into Ukraine on Sunday evening, and an air-raid warning was declared in a number of oblasts.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: At around 20:20, the Air Force warned of a threat of attack drones in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipro oblasts.

Later, it was reported that attack drones were moving from Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast, and then that attack drones were spotted in the airspace of Mykolaiv Oblast, moving west.

After that, the Air Force warned of another group of attack drones heading from Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

The threat of attack drones was also reported in Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 21:52, the Air Force reported that attack drones in Kirovohrad Oblast are moving in the north-west direction. Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts are under threat.

At 22:23, the drone threat was announced in Khmelnytskyi Oblast as drones over Vinnytsia Oblast move further north-west.

At 22:24, the threat was announced in Kyiv Oblast.

Later, the Air Force warned citizens that the first group of drones flying over Cherkasy Oblast was moving north, and the second over Vinnytsia Oblast was moving north-west.

As of 23:06, the drones flying between Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts were reported to be moving north, while the drones over Vinnytsia Oblast were moving towards Zhytomyr Oblast.

Later, the Air Force reported that the drones were attacking Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 23:42, the drone threat was cancelled in all oblasts.

The Air Force noted that the official information about the number and type of air targets downed will be published after the data is finalised.

