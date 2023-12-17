Russians attack Ukraine with Shahed drones again

On 17 December in the evening, the Russians launched Shahed drones on the territory of Ukraine from the south.

Source: the Ukrainian Air Force

Details: At 19:52, the Air Force reported on the launch of Russian UAVs from Kherson Oblast in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

Later, the Shahed moved above Mykolaiv Oblast towards the city of Kryvyi Rih.

At 20:17 in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad Oblasts, the threat of attack drones was announced.

At 20:40, a Shahed was heading in the direction of the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

Air raid warning was also issued in Cherkasy Oblast.

As of 21:55, a Shahed in Cherkasy Oblast was heading in the western direction.

22:41: The attack UAVs are moving in a north-westerly direction across Vinnytsia Oblast.

22:56: The attack UAVs have changed direction: the first group is moving towards Bila Tserkva; the second is continuing to move through Vinnytsia Oblast, heading west.

23:19: The attack UAVs have changed direction: the first group is heading west from Kyiv Oblast through Zhytomyr Oblast; the second group continues to move in a westerly direction.

