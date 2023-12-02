Russians attack Ukraine with Shahed drones again

The Russians are attacking Ukraine from the south with Shahed attack drones on Saturday evening.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: At 22:30, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on "the movement of Shahed UAVs from Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast".

Later, an update clarified that several groups of hostile attack UAVs in Mykolaiv Oblast were moving west, and then on towards Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 23:25, Ukraine's Air Force reported that another group of attack UAVs was heading in a northwesterly direction from Kherson Oblast.

Quote at 00:48: "Attack UAVs in Vinnytsia Oblast are moving towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast."

Quote at 01:00: "Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi Oblasts – a threat of attack UAVs"

Quote at 01:30: "A Shahed in the south of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is moving towards Kryvyi Rih."

Details: In addition to the UAV attack, the Air Force reported on a missile threat in some oblasts. Also, they reported on the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the Azov Sea.

Quote: "Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts – a missile threat! The activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the north-east direction."

"The activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the Azov Sea. The threat of using aircraft weapons!"

Quote at 01:47: "Shaheds in Khmelnytskyi Oblasts are moving north!"

Quote at 01:56: "A missile is moving through Sumy Oblast towards Chernihiv Oblast."

Quote at 01:58: "Starokostiantyniv – stay in shelters!"

Details: At 02:12, the Air Forces gave the all-clear on the missile threat.

As of 02:15, the all-clear was given in the majority of oblasts, except for Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi oblasts.

Quote at 02:28: "All clear of the threat of attack UAVs in all oblasts!"

