Russians attack unsuccessfully on seven fronts, 55 combat clashes at front during day

The Russian occupying forces unsuccessfully tried to carry out assaults with the support of aviation on seven fronts over the last day, and 55 combat clashes took place during the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 November

Quote: "The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conduct sabotage and intelligence activities, attack populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. About 20 settlements, including Senkivka, Bleshnia, Mykolaivka and Zaliznyi Mist (Chernihiv Oblast); Volfyne, Basivka, Yunakivka and Stepok (Sumy Oblast); and Ternova, Izbytske and Starytsa (Kharkiv Oblast), were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the Russians.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks. They carried out airstrikes near Petropavlivka and Stepove (Donetsk Oblast).

About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Novomlynsk, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Stelmakhivka and Novoiehorivka (Luhansk Oblast). The Russians carried out airstrikes near Novoselivka in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. About ten settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar shelling; among them are Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Fedorivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, carried out assaults southeast of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast). Ukraine’s Defence Forces repulsed seven attacks there. About 15 settlements, including Novokalynove, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Opytne and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast), were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, carried out 23 unsuccessful attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). They carried out airstrikes near Oleksandropil and Novomykhailivka. About ten settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under the artillery and mortar fire of the Russians, in particular Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka and Yelyzavetivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, carried out assaults near Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), but to no avail. About ten settlements, in particular Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Novodarivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 20 settlements, in particular Levadne, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

On the Kherson front, Zolota Balka, Tokarivka, Poniativka and Dniprovske (Kherson Oblast) and the city of Kherson were subjected to Russian artillery fire.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian troops and exhausting the Russians along the entire frontline.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out four strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two control points, four artillery pieces and Russia’s radio-electronic intelligence station.

