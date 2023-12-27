Russians attacked Ukraine with 46 Shaheds: Air defence system operated in 8 Oblasts downing 32 drones

The Russian Forces attacked Ukraine with 46 Shahed-type attack drones, with air defence destroying 32 of their kamikaze drones on the night of 26-27 December.

Source: Press service of the Air Force Command on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 27 December 2023, Russian occupiers attacked with Shahed-type attack UAVs from two fronts: Balaklava – occupied Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation.

In total, 46 Shahed-136/131 were launched in waves at different times, from 19:00 on 26 December to 3:50 on 27 December.

Tactical aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

32 enemy attack UAVs were destroyed."

Details: The Air Force notes that most of the drones that were not shot down attacked contact line areas, in particular Kherson Oblast. A few more drones fell without consequences.

Air defences were operating in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!