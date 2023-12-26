Russians attempt 14 attacks on Dnipro's left bank – General Staff

The Russians launched 14 unsuccessful assault operations on Dnipro River's left bank over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 26 December

Quote: "The invaders have persisted in their intention to drive our units from their footholds on Dnipro's left bank. The enemy mounted 14 unsuccessful assault operations over the past 24 hours, facing a decent rebuff and suffering significant losses. Our units are steadfastly holding the line, continuing to hold their positions and inflicting fire on the occupying forces.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force struck 17 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and 5 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian air defences destroyed 2 Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles and 1 reconnaissance UAV. Additionally, tactical aircraft of our Air Force successfully attacked a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Novocherkassk.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck the clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a command post, an artillery piece and 3 other major enemy targets."

Details: A total of 59 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 5 missile strikes and 21 airstrikes and attacked the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas 38 times using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka and northeast of the village of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast). The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Sobolivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and the village of Vesele (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russian army, backed by aircraft, unsuccessfully attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks east of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 13 attacks near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian army is continuing to hold back the Russian forces near Novomykhailivka and Pobieda in (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, mounted five unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted no offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 4 attacks west of the settlements of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to force Ukrainian units out of their positions.

Support UP or become our patron!