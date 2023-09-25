Russians attempt to cross border in Kharkiv Oblast and set up fortifications – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian border guards from the Offensive Guard [also known as Hvardiia Nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades to support the Armed Forces – ed.], together with Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, have pushed the Russians out of Ukraine in one area of the border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS)

Details: Ground and aerial reconnaissance of the Steel Frontier brigade revealed Russian attempts to consolidate in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russians infiltrated the territory of Ukraine and began to build fortifications near the border while building a line of defences on the Russian side.

SBGS intelligence officers established the moment when about fifteen Russian infiltrators were present at the observation point and near it on Ukrainian territory.

Border guards, jointly with soldiers of one of the tank brigades, planned joint measures to push the Russians beyond the state border.

Border guard snipers reportedly killed several of the infiltrators, and as the Russians fled the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian forces opened fire with tanks and mortars.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!