Russians attempting to bolster forces on Zaporizhzhya front, Ukrainian military says

Russian invasion forces are rotating and trying to deploy more units to the Zaporizhzhya section of the front, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk said on Ukrainian national television on Sept. 15.

Despite the "powerful maneuvers," no critical strike groups have been formed in southern Ukraine, Humeniuk said. The Russian military is also seeking to strengthen the Kherson section of the front, but does not yet have the appropriate critical reserves to do so, she said.

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces taking measures to boost Odesa Oblast’s defense – Humeniuk

More powerful Russian assault units are being formed in the sector where they are "feeling the heat," while units of other profiles are forming defensive lines where they feel that there may be a threat of activation of the Defense Forces, Humeniuk added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported that on the Zaporizhzhya section of the front, the enemy had launched an airstrike near the village of Robotyne, and more than 15 settlements had come under artillery and mortar fire.

Read also: Tantalizing pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Ukrainian forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol section of the front in the south, and offensive (assault) operations near Bakhmut in the east, destroying the enemy and liberating occupied territories step by step.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine