Russians attempting to stop advance of Ukrainian troops toward state border in Kharkiv Oblast – General Staff

The occupiers are trying to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops to the border

Read also: Bodies of dead Russian soldiers found throughout liberated settlements of Kharkiv Oblast, says governor

The Ukrainian military said that the enemy was conducting reconnaissance of the Ukrainian units north and north-east of the city of Kharkiv.

Read also: Bodies of 44 civilians found under rubble of five-story house in occupied Izyum, says governor

"In the Slobozhansky area, the enemy is operating in a group consisting of separate units of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District, the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, and the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets," reads the report.

Read also: War strategy. Why does Russia keep resisting?

In the Izyum area, a group of separate units of the 1st Tank Army and the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District, the 29th, 35th, 36th All-Military Armies and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and Airborne Troops is focusing its main efforts on inflicting fire damage on the Ukrainian units in a certain area, the General Staff said, not being specific about the location.