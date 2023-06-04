Russians battle Russians as war tumbles over the border: Live Ukraine updates

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region said Sunday that he was willing to meet with Ukrainian-supporting Russian "saboteurs" at the a checkpoint between the warring countries to try and save Russian prisoners of war.

The Russian Volunteer Corps, a militia of Russians who support Ukraine, has been attacking villages near the border. They claim to control more Russian territory in the area than Russia seized during the monthslong seige of Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The group invited Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov to a meeting to discuss a prisoner exchange. The video showed prisoners the group promised to hand over to Gladkov at the meeting.

"I am grieved to say but most probably, they have killed them," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel. "But if they are alive... I guarantee security."

Developments:

∙ Russian losses at Bakhmut were more than seven times those of Ukraine, National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Danilov said Russia had lost 22,816 people in Bakhmut since Sept. 1, around the time when convicted criminals recruited from prisons began supplementing Russia's front-line troops.

∙ A 62-year-old night guard of a Kyiv clinic faces charges for failing to open the clinic's bomb shelter in time during a Russian missile attack, leading to deaths of three people.

People evacuated from the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine receive humanitarian aid on June 3, 2023.

Some Ukrainian men illegally attempting to flee country

Ukrainian border guards detained up to 20 men trying to go abroad illegally every day, authorities said. Under martial law, men 18 to 60 are banned from going abroad without a special permit. But some use fake death certificates of their wives to try and leave because the law allows single parents to cross the border freely, border patrol spokesman Andriy Demchenko said. In other cases, Ukrainian men also falsify children's birth certificates, he said. According to the law, men who have three or more children up to 18 are allowed to cross the border. Another ploy is fake documents from the military enlistment office claiming the men are unfit for military service, Demchenko said.

Petraeus says Russian army not ready for Ukraine offensive

Retired U.S. General David Petraeus says the Ukrainian counteroffensive expected to crank up soon is going to attack Russian forces that are significantly depleted from heavy losses absorbed while claiming modest gains in Bakhmut and elsewhere. Many of the Russian soldiers have been in combat for a year or more continuously without being rotated out, he told the Kyiv Independent.

"They're not pulling their units off to reconstitute them after they take losses," Petraeus said. "They just push poorly trained and equipped individual replacements into them."

Ukrainian forces have been training for many months and are well-disciplined, he said, adding that they are "well-led, and they're well-equipped now, with Western tanks and infantry fighting vehicles."

