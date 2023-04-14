Russians begin denouncing war criminal Girkin for ‘discrediting’ Russian army

War criminal Ihor Girkin (Strelkov)

Several have filed denunciations against the war criminal.

At least one female resident in Novosibirsk filed a denunciation against Girkin over his comments on social media criticizing the Russian army.

The Mash Telegram messenger contacted the woman who had complained about Girkin.

“Why should I talk to journalists if I’m an officer,” she said, adding that “she has a question for Strelkov.”

A female resident of Moscow also filed a denunciation against Girkin, said the Shot Telegram channel. She pointed not only to his posts criticizing the Russian army, but also because he allegedly “raises funds” “for the needs” of the war, but “doesn’t report” what they are spent on.

Girkin claimed that he “didn’t receive any official papers from the Interior Ministry, so there’s nothing to comment on yet.”

According to the war criminal, he will “behave, speak, do the same as he has done up till now” and no one will be able to “intimidate” him.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine