Russians begin to equip new defence line in "deep rear" in south

Russian occupation forces have started to build new defensive lines in the ‘deep rear’ on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: a post by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov

Quote: "The occupiers claim that the counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has already failed, but they have begun to strengthen the 'deep rear' and reinforce the defence on the 'third line':

They are digging new trenches and reinforcing defences near the front in Polohy district;

They are occupying houses and deploying new equipment in villages near Tokmak, and setting up checkpoints and anti-tank hedgehogs in the city of Tokmak itself;

They are seizing new recreation centres on the Azov coast, and setting up a helicopter base at the airfield in Berdiansk;

They are bringing in former convicts to defend Robotyne and hold the front."

Background: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, said in early September that the Russian invaders had spent 60% of their time and resources on building the first line of defence, and only 20% on each of the second and third lines.

Currently, Ukrainian defenders are advancing on both sides of the breakthrough and are gaining ground in the liberated territories.

