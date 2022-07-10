Russians bomb battalion of Donetsk militants Security Service of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 12:01

Russian invaders bombed the 2nd Battalion of the so-called First Army Corps of the "People’s Militia of the DPR", which is fighting as part of the Russian army.

Source: press office for the Security Service of Ukraine, which published another intercepted conversation between militants from the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic - ed.] , whom the Russian Federation mobilised for the war against Ukraine

Occupier’s quote: "The boys were standing somewhere near Berdiansk. They didn't get any salary or f**king anything. As I understand it, they weren't really fed properly. And then they were dumped somewhere on the front line. They stood there in silence, they were f**king sick of standing there, they began to move back… They fell in with the Russians. The Russians have f**cked them over… That’s the Army, just imagine."

Details: The Ukrainian Special Services noted that the exact number of losses as a result of the incident on the Russian side is being hushed up.