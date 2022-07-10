Russians bomb battalion of Donetsk militants Security Service of Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 12:01

Russian invaders bombed the 2nd Battalion of the so-called First Army Corps of the "People’s Militia of the DPR", which is fighting as part of the Russian army.

Source: press office for the Security Service of Ukraine, which published another intercepted conversation between militants from the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic - ed.] , whom the Russian Federation mobilised for the war against Ukraine

Occupier’s quote: "The boys were standing somewhere near Berdiansk. They didn't get any salary or f**king anything. As I understand it, they weren't really fed properly. And then they were dumped somewhere on the front line. They stood there in silence, they were f**king sick of standing there, they began to move back… They fell in with the Russians. The Russians have f**cked them over… That’s the Army, just imagine."

Details: The Ukrainian Special Services noted that the exact number of losses as a result of the incident on the Russian side is being hushed up.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia attacks its proxies in friendly fire incident in Donbas

    The Russian army seems to have attacked a battalion of its own proxy forces in Donbas, Ukraine’s SBU security service said in a Telegram post on July 10.

  • Air force publishes aerial view of Donbas battlefront

    Rare birds-eye footage of the front lines in eastern Ukraine, as seen from the cockpit of a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet, was published by Ukraine’s Air Force on Facebook on July 10.

  • Attempts by the Russians to advance from Lysychansk to Siversk are failing Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 08:15 The Russians are pulling troops close to Bilohorivka, shelling the surrounding settlements - but they are not able to advance from Lysychansk to Siversk.

  • Russian attempt at reconnaissance in force thwarted near Slovyansk

    Russian forces engaged in reconnaissance in force near the Donetsk Oblast village of Dolyna were repulsed by Ukrainian units defending the area, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a report on July 10.

  • Can Ukraine Win?

    In my first post after the start of the Russo-Ukraine war, I argued that Vladimir Putin had made a huge blunder and that Russia could not win.

  • Russia puts relatives of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine under surveillance – Ukrainian intelligence

    Close relatives of Russian servicemen who died in the war in Ukraine are considered by the Russian FSB state security service as prone to "the public dissemination of false information and actions to discredit the Russian Armed Forces," Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on July 10.

  • South Korea detects shots apparently launched by North Korea

    South Korea's military said on Sunday it had detected the trajectories of what appeared to be shots fired by North Korea, possibly from multiple rocket launchers (MLRs). South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff announced that the shots were detected after 6 p.m. and that the military had strengthened surveillance and alert levels, without mentioning any further response. North Korea often test-fires MLRs during military drills, and in recent years has also developed larger versions of such rockets.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 4 Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine, killing 58 Russian soldiers

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 04:24 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed four Russian ammunition depots, multiple pieces of Russian military equipment, and killed 58 Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine.

  • Russian dictator Putin could opt to use nukes if Ukraine liberates Kherson – expert

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could opt to unleash nuclear weapons if Ukraine manages to liberate Kherson, Russian political scientist Andrei Piontkovsky said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Olena Trybushna on July 8.

  • Why the Russian McDonald's clone is failing

    After McDonald's closed all its restaurants in Russia, the "Vkusno i tochka" ("Tasty, Period") chain – a virtual clone of the famous U.S. brand – promptly opened in its place.

  • Zelenskyy explains why he dismissed ambassadors and announces some important news

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 22:33 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that his dismissal of Ukrainian ambassadors in some countries is a matter of rotations. Source: the president's evening address Direct quote: "Today I signed decrees dismissing several ambassadors of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian air defenses ‘keep skies clear of Russian aircraft for two-and-a-half months’

    Russian invading forces are only using aviation on the front line, as their pilots fear being shot down over other areas of Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat has said on Ukrainian national TV on July 10.

  • Ukraine Muslims pray for victory, end of occupation

    By the time the Russians invaded, 43-year-old Mufti Said Ismahilov — one of the Muslim spiritual leaders of Ukraine — had already resolved that he would step aside from his religious duties to fight for his country. At the end of last year, as warnings of an imminent attack grew louder, Ismahilov began training with a local territorial defense battalion. Born and raised in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Ismahilov had already fled Russia once before, in 2014, when Moscow-backed separatists captured his city.

  • Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest

    A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police Sunday, some roughed up as they were taken away, in a case that has drawn attention because of earlier attempts to use a COVID-19 tracking app to prevent them from mobilizing. Video taken by a protester shows plainclothes security teams being pelted with water bottles and other objects as they charge the crowd. Later videos posted on social media show an unclear number of protesters being shoved forward individually and down stairs by security teams dressed in plain white or black T-shirts.

  • Ukraine’s Defense Minister Says It Has ‘Passed Test’ on New U.S. Guided Rockets, Needs More

    Oleksii Reznikov stressed that the high attrition rate along Ukraine’s extensive front line has made the demand for additional supplies more urgent.

  • UN: Russia and Ukraine are to blame for nursing home attack

    Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Russian forces assaulted a nursing home in the eastern region of Luhansk. In a war awash in atrocities, the attack on the nursing home near the village of Stara Krasnyanka stood out for its cruelty.

  • Russia wants to annex Kharkiv Oblast, unveils flag for region with imperial symbols – ISW

    Russian invading forces in Kharkiv Oblast have unveiled a new flag for the occupation regime, indicating that the Kremlin intends to annex Kharkiv Oblast as well as the Donbas and the south of Ukraine, states Institute for the Study of War in their report on July 9.

  • Iron Dome wont work in Ukraine: our air defence system must be developed Reznikov

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 22:58 Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that the sky is protected in Ukraine, although not perfectly. He is also certain that Ukraine needs its own air defence and missile defence system rather than Iron Dome.

  • At CIA headquarters, Biden lauds U.S. intelligence for Putin warnings

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday thanked staff at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency for warning the world about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to invade Ukraine, and hailed what he called the "quiet bravery" of America's spies. Marking the CIA's 75th anniversary, Biden said he had been involved with the agency for 52 of those years, first as a junior senator on a 1975 committee set up to investigate mind control experiments and other abuses by the agency. Intelligence gathered by the CIA had exposed Putin's plans and allowed Washington to warn other countries about the war, he said.

  • Russians think ‘president’ Vladimir Putin sounds Western – so here is their alternative

    Vladimir Putin should be called Russia’s “ruler” rather than “president”, a political party close to the Kremlin has proposed.