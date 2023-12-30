Russians bombard Donetsk Oblast, wounding 5 civilians

The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the attacks on Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka and Toretsk, where five civilians were wounded.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "Under the procedural supervision of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal cases on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

Details: According to the investigation, the occupiers shelled Krasnohorivka with artillery on 29 December 2023. Russian shells hit the private sector, where a 41-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were injured. Another wounded person, aged 79, was injured in his own home.

Avdiivka also came under Russian fire once again. A 50-year-old resident of Avdiivka sustained injuries as a result of an attack on his home. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition for medical care.

In addition, the Russians targeted Toretsk, as a result of which a 60-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and a broken leg in her own yard, and was hospitalised.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that, according to early reports, the Russians fired at the settlements from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery.

