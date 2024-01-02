Russians bombard Kharkiv

Explosions are reported in Kharkiv, as the Russians are conducting attacks on the city on the evening of 2 January.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov and Terekhov reported that the Russians were striking the city. Local residents are urged to stay in shelters.

The Air Force stressed that a missile is flying towards Kharkiv. The air-raid warning was also issued in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Terekhov later clarified that there was a strike in the city.

Quote: "There's another strike near a residential building. The windows were smashed, and information about the casualties is being clarified. This is another terrorist attack on Kharkiv and an attempt to intimidate civilians."

Background:

Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that on the morning of 2 January, the Russians launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

There were three strikes in Kharkiv, and one of the missiles hit the main gas pipeline, causing a massive explosion. A total of 41 residential buildings were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!