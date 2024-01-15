Russians bombard thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast again, no casualties

The Russians have bombarded a frontline thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast again, but there have been no casualties.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on 15 January

Details: In addition, a low-pressure gas transmission pipeline was damaged in the town of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), causing extensive damage to the equipment. Some households were disconnected from the network.

The Ministry of Energy said that a unit at one of the thermal power plants had been put out of service for emergency short-term repairs. Equipment at one of the frontline thermal power plants was also shut down for a short time. There were no disruptions to the heating supply.

In general, there is no shortage of electricity, as the energy system’s own generation covers the needs of consumers. No power outage schedules have been applied and electricity imports are planned.

Quote: "We are reiterating that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00). The Ministry of Energy urges everyone to consume electricity responsibly."

Support UP or become our patron!