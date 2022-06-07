Russians call relatives of servicemen who left Azovstal, threatening rape and death

Ukrayinska Pravda
·3 min read

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 7 JUNE 2022, 15:20

Yuliia, the wife of Mariupol defender Arsenii Fedosiuk, said that relatives of servicemen who left Azovstal received calls from Russian numbers and were abused or threatened.

Source: Yuliia Fedosiuk in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Fedosiuk: "They call from Russian numbers, send messages on Telegram, WhatsApp, and other messengers, with abuse and threats. This has been going on for about a month. Since we met with the Pope [Pope Francis], we have been targeted. Then we started getting calls on Telegram and received a message that my husband is already dead, whether I want to see his photo or video. That’s it. I also got a call on WhatsApp. There were Russian numbers everywhere, so I think that they were Russians.

Also, I am constantly being threatened that allegedly ‘they have reached my husband and that they will get to me, their guys will be in Kyiv soon.’ They threaten with rape and death."

Details: According to Fedosiuk, other relatives of the defenders are receiving similar messages and threatening calls. In particular, Kateryna, the wife of the commander of the Azov Mariupol regiment, Denys Prokopenko.

The women haven’t gone to the police because they do not see the point of doing so.

Fedosiuk also said that on 5 June, her husband called his mother, Tetiana - he was given the opportunity to make one call. And after that conversation, representatives of the media which are under the control of DPR [self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic] fighters started to call Tetiana Fedosiuk; they spoke Ukrainian and tried to elicit comments.

According to the defender's wife, however, his mother is "a well-prepared woman", so she immediately ended the conversation. Fedosiuk noted that Tetiana’s [phone] number could not be found anywhere on the internet, so she assumes that it could have been passed on to the occupiers’ "media" by Russian security forces that are holding Ukrainian servicemen.

She also said that during the last week she received many calls from unknown numbers, asking her what she thought of the Ukrainian government, while her husband is being held on territory not controlled by Ukraine.

Quote from Fedosiuk: "Probably, they expected me to criticise the government. But I did not give any comments to them. I trust the Ukrainian authorities and hope that they will do everything possible to get our men released."

For more information, see:

The faces of Azovstal. Stories about the defenders of Mariupol

Azov Commander Denys Prokopenko: We did everything possible and impossible to keep the overwhelming forces of the enemy focused on us

Kateryna Prokopenko: Detention facility where defenders of Mariupol are kept is overcrowded, food and water need improvement

Background:

  • Mariupol was blockaded by Russian troops from 1 March. Since the end of April, the defenders of Mariupol were holed up in the Azovstal plant, including representatives of the Azov Regiment (part of the National Guard), marines, border guards, and police. They asked the world to be rescued: the Marines asked for "extraction", and the Azov fighters asked that at least the wounded soldiers be evacuated.

  • On 17 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Mariupol garrison had completed its combat mission and that the commanders now had orders to save the lives of the personnel. On 16 May, the evacuation of severely wounded soldiers to the occupied territory began. Everyone else was planned to be taken out in several stages. Formally, they were taken prisoner. The Ukrainian authorities plan to exchange them.

  • On 20 May, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that all Azovstal fighters had been withdrawn, and that 2,439 people, whom the Russians consider prisoners of war, had left the bunkers since 16 May.

  • On 6 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that more than 2,500 Ukrainian Azovstal fighters were currently held by Russian occupiers. The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence is engaged in their release.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine successfully strikes Russian targets on the southern front, says General Staff

    On the Pivdennyi Buh river axis, the Russian invaders are focusing their efforts on improving their tactical position, maintaining their zone of control, and replenishing stocks of ammunition, fuel and oil, according to a June 7 update by Ukraine’s General Staff on Facebook.

  • Syrian, Russian forces boosted after Turkey signals operation - officials

    Russia and Syrian government forces have been bolstered in northern Syria where Turkey may soon launch an offensive against Kurdish fighters, Turkish and rebel Syrian officials said, as Ankara prepares for talks with Moscow. President Tayyip Erdogan said two weeks ago Turkey would launch new military operations in Syria to extend 30-km (20-mile) deep "safe zones" along the border, aiming at the Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions and other areas further east. Russia, which warned at the weekend against military escalation in northern Syria, is sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for talks in Ankara on Wednesday.

  • ‘This is cowardly’: Russia’s UN ambassador storms out after European Council president blames Moscow for global food crisis

    Since Russia first invaded Ukraine, the price of grains, cooking oil, fuel, and fertilizer have soared.

  • Johnny Depp booked out an entire 300-seater Indian restaurant on his UK tour and left a big tip, staff say

    Johnny Depp continued his victory lap by spending lavishly at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England, with Jeff Beck and his crew on Sunday.

  • In the Kharkiv region, the Russians are defending themselves, in the Donetsk region they are trying to attack - General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 18:37 On the Kharkiv front, the Russians are actively defending themselves and shelling civilian infrastructure, and on the Sloviansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts they are trying to advance.

  • Ukrzaliznytsia chief refutes Moscow's claims T-72 tanks were at Kyiv facility struck by Russian missiles

    There is no military equipment on the territory of the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) in the Ukrainian captial, which was hit by Russian missiles early on June 5, said the head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Alexander Kamyshin.

  • Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid barrages, troop boost

    Russia claimed Tuesday it has occupied large swaths of eastern Ukraine after a relentless, weekslong barrage and the recent deployment of more troops. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow’s forces have control of 97% of the Luhansk region. Russia has declared that fully capturing the entire Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and where Russia-backed separatists have fought the Ukrainian government since 2014, is its main goal in the invasion of its neighboring country which began Feb. 24.

  • Potent Weapons Reach Ukraine Faster Than the Know-How to Use Them

    KHERSON REGION, Ukraine — Since Russia invaded, NATO nations have upgraded Ukraine’s arsenal with increasingly sophisticated tools, with more promised, like the advanced multiple-launch rocket systems pledged by the United States and Britain. But training soldiers how to use the equipment has become a significant and growing obstacle — one encountered daily by Junior Sgt. Dmytro Pysanka and his crew, operating an aged anti-tank gun camouflaged in netting and green underbrush in southern Ukraine.

  • Texas teacher shot during Uvalde massacre calls out police: 'You had a bulletproof vest. I had nothing.'

    Arnulfo Reyes told Good Morning America that he was shot twice and is still recovering from his injuries. He said he lost 11 students in the shooting.

  • Investors are moving cash back toward cryptocurrency funds, signaling a potential market bottom

    Cryptocurrency funds saw weekly average inflows of $66.5 million in May, compared to a weekly average outflows of $49.6 million in April.

  • Feds concerned about devices that make handguns into mini-machine guns

    When placed on the back of a gun, the small, simple, illegal devices enable a handgun to fire up to 30 rounds in two seconds instead of just one bullet at a time.

  • Lithuanian President strongly opposes transport of Ukrainian grain through Belarus

    Grain from Ukraine will not be transported to Baltic ports through Belarus, said the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda reported Baltic internet portal Delfi on June 6.

  • Global arms industry getting shakeup by war in Ukraine – and China and US look like winners from Russia’s stumbles

    Russia is losing tanks at an astonishing rate. AP Photo/Emilio MorenattiRussia’s war in Ukraine is upending the global arms industry. As the U.S. and its allies pour significant sums of money into arming Ukraine and Russia bleeds tanks and personnel, countries across the world are rethinking defense budgets, materiel needs and military relationships. Countries that historically have had low levels of defense spending such as Japan and Germany are bulking up, while nations that purchase most of t

  • Russian general killed in eastern Ukraine, Russian state media reporter says

    A Russian general was killed in eastern Ukraine, a Russian state media journalist said on Sunday, adding to the string of high-ranking military casualties sustained by Moscow. The report, published on the Telegram messaging app by state television reporter Alexander Sladkov, did not say precisely when and where Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed. There was no immediate comment from the Russian defence ministry.

  • US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms

    A looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday. The U.S. was in a “heightened threat environment" already, and these factors may worsen the situation, DHS said in the latest National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” DHS said.

  • Top German diplomat: Taliban to cause Afghanistan's downfall

    Germany's top diplomat expressed concerns Tuesday during a visit to Pakistan that neighboring Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers are leading that country into a complete “downfall” and bringing about incredible suffering and hunger. Annalena Baerbock spoke at a press conference with her Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, after discussing a range of issues with officials in Islamabad, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since seizin power in mid-August last year, the Taliban have imposed harsh edicts in Afghanistan, harking back to their repressive rule during the late 1990s.

  • Its like a horrifying version of Counter-Strike: battalion commander on battles in Sievierodonetsk

    Valentyna Romanko - Monday, 6 June 2022, 13:04 Petro Kuzyk. Photo by the Svoboda battalion Petro Kuzyk, the commander of the Svoboda battalion and captain of the National Guard of Ukraine claims that fierce street battles are currently underway in Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast.

  • CIT expert explains how HIMARS system might swing battles in Ukraine’s favor

    The Russian army has almost no technological response to the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems that the United States will provide to Ukraine, Kyrylo Mykhailov, a researcher from the Conflict Intelligence Team – an open-source intelligence research organization, told Radio NV on June 3.

  • Bodies of some Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol handed over to Kyiv -families

    KYIV (Reuters) -The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed defending the city of Mariupol from Russian forces at a vast steel works have been handed over to Kyiv, the families of Ukraine's Azov unit of the national guard said. Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol were holed up in the Azovstal steelworks for weeks as Russian forces tried to capture the city. Kyiv is seeking the handover of them all in a prisoner swap, but some Russian lawmakers want some of the soldiers put on trial.

  • 948 school shootings since Sandy Hook prove swift policy changes and more guns don't work

    In fact, unarmed staff or the shooters themselves are more likely to end a school shooting than someone with a gun.