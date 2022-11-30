Russians cannot advance in Donetsk Oblast

10
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Russian military cannot advance in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during a briefing in the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 30 November

Quote: "The situation in Donetsk Oblast is difficult, but under control. The enemy, thanks to our courageous defenders, cannot advance and succeed with its offensive actions."

Details: Kyrylenko has reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the occupier, a total of 1,235 people have been killed and 2,663 people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast. He emphasised that there is no safe place in the entire oblast.

Background: On 18 November, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that fierce hostilities are continuing in Donetsk Oblast; at the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front lines are not giving in to the occupiers.

