Russians carry out 99 airstrikes and launch 40 attack drones over past day – General Staff report

The Russian Federation launched another attack on Ukraine, using about 40 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, from the south. Air defence assets and personnel destroyed 30 Russian Shahed drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia oblasts. In total, the Russians launched 8 missile strikes and 99 airstrikes.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 October

Details: As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were killed and injured. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, attacking not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of settlements, terrorising civilians.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct defensive operations in Ukraine's east and south, offensive operations on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, killing the Russians, liberating temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

Over the past day, 38 combat clashes took place. Russia launched 8 missile strikes and 99 air strikes and carried out 45 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

Airstrikes were launched on Chernihiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to threatened areas, and increases the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five Russian attacks in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia was trying to regain its lost positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russia was trying to regain its lost positions near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, and improve its tactical position near Novoselivka and south of Stepove. The Russians carried out over 10 unsuccessful attacks near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive actions on the Shakhtarsk front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russia was trying to regain its lost position near Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and improve its tactical position west of Verbove.

The Defenсe Forces continued their offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, causing losses in manpower and equipment to Russian forces and exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroying storage points and successfully striking the Russians' rear.

Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defenсe Forces of Ukraine launched 17 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as 8 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit six anti-aircraft missile systems, ten artillery pieces and three ammunition storage points.

