Russians carry out missile strike on Horniak, Donetsk Oblast, killing two women – photo

On 24 January, around 16:00, Russian forces opened fire on the city of Horniak in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring eight more.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram; Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "Early reports indicate that the invaders used a missile to strike the city. The exact type of weapon is now being determined.

The missile struck a residential area, killing two women aged 66 and 84."

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Prosecutors said eight people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy. He was hospitalised in a critical condition.

The final number of casualties is being established.

Houses and vehicles were damaged.

Update at 21:00: Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that the number of wounded had increased to nine, including two children born in 2007. The search and rescue operation had been completed.

Three houses were completely destroyed, and dozens more were damaged.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

