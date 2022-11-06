Russians take children from Kherson Oblast boarding-school out to psychiatric hospital in Crimea

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has reported that the occupiers took pupils of the Oleshkiv children's boarding house in Kherson Oblast out to a clinical psychiatric hospital in the Simferopol district of Crimea.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram



Quote from Lubinets: "I’ve received verified information about one more deportation of pupils of the Oleshkiv Children's Boarding School of Kherson Oblast Council, aged 9 to 17, to a clinical psychiatric hospital in the Simferopol district".



Details: as the ombudsman states, the occupation authorities of Kherson Oblast continue to violate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

Lubinets emphasised that such actions, in particular, by the illegal director of a children's institution, are a manifestation of genocide against Ukrainian children. "I am appealing to the law enforcement authorities on this fact to record yet another crime of Russia," he stressed.

