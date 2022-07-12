Russians claim massive strike by Ukrainian Armed Forces on air defence system near Luhansk

OLHA GLUSHCHENKO — WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, 2022, 02:05

After explosions in Luhansk, the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" has said that the Ukrainian army has struck an enemy air defence system.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Telegram channel for LuhanskInformCentre; Interfax.ru

Details: The Tochka-U missile was shot down over Luhansk, according to preliminary reports.

The missile was allegedly shot down near the village of Yuvileine, which is part of Luhansk.

At the same time, RIA Novosti reports that at least four anti-aircraft missiles had been launched at aerial targets west of Luhansk.

Updated: A spokesman for the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" people’s militia, Andrii Marochko, said that the Ukrainian army had launched a massive strike on an air defence military unit (air defence system), which protects the sky over Luhansk.

Quote: "Ukraine’s armed forces have launched a massive strike on the air defence military unit that ensures the protection of the city of Luhansk."

Updated at 03.00: Later, the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had fired nine missiles from American-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems at Luhansk.