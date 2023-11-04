Russians claim to have shot down four drones over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts

Four drones shot down over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, Russians claim

Four Ukrainian drones were shot down over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts overnight on Nov. 3-4, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed.

"Air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian UAVs over the territories of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts at night," a statement from the ministry reads.

At the same time, the Russian ministry did not report on any of the consequences of the drone attack, either in casualties or damage.

The Russian Defense Ministry predictably blamed the attack on the "Kyiv regime," the term the Kremlin uses for Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

Read also: Video captures Ukrainian UAV blast that ravaged Russian IFV

Typically, Russia also claims to shoot down or disable by electronic warfare measures all attacking drones or missiles. However, there is evidence that attacking drones or missiles frequently hit their intended targets in Russia, including administrative and government buildings, factories and electricity substations.

Ukraine does not usually admit responsibility for such attacks, although drones of types known to be of Ukrainian origin are often photographed orvideoed flying over Russia.

The claimed attack comes a day after Russia launched 40 attack drones and a cruise missile at Ukraine, causing damage in Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa oblasts.

Ukraine says it shot down 24 of the drones, and the cruise missile.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine