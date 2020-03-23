The Russians Are Coming Again, and They’re Winning

On a warm fall evening in late 2018, I received a message on Twitter from a group of self-described “anonymous hackers” who claimed they’d swiped Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s database.

“We are like hundreds of others, but we are the one and only who got the Special Counsel Mueller database,” the message read, busted English and all. The self-described hackers claimed they’d tapped into a local Russian server, accessing all and sundry from what Mueller and his team had already compiled. The hackers passed along a series of files, a supposed good-faith offer of their findings, so that I could amplify Mueller’s findings, Mueller’s work, Mueller’s accusations far and wide.

“You might wonder why we want to share all this information with you,” the message giddily closed. “So, you’re just one of the few who can handle it in the right way. You are the one who can tell people the truth!”

And much of what they sent was “the truth,” just not the whole truth or nothing but the truth. Much of the material in the files had come directly from Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s social media interference efforts. There were the memes and photos, images of Hillary Clinton as Satan and Barack Obama as a Nazi-in-Chief, the garbled texts and histrionics all aimed at tearing Americans apart. As someone who’d spent far too many hours knee-deep in material published by Russia’s Internet Research Agency trolls, all of the posts fit the mold we’d come to expect.

Buried in the files, though, were other sites and other posts that no one—none of the researchers or journalists, none of the experts or policy analysts—had ever linked to Russian efforts. Popular Facebook pages like Occupy Democrats, popular Instagram accounts like Baller Alert, feeds with millions of followers were supposedly, per this database, fingered by the Mueller investigation as part of the Russian schemes.

After bouncing the database off of a number of other experts, it quickly became clear that these accounts were plants: honeypots, so to speak, designed to lure us into believing that Mueller had claimed these immensely popular feeds were also, at their core, Russian. It was, as one of the other researchers who received the files later said, “some galaxy brain stuff they wanted us to believe.”

It didn’t take long to learn what the trolls’ ultimate aim was. A few months later, Mueller’s office filed court documents revealing that the self-described “hackers” had specifically attempted “to discredit the investigation” by trying to “make it appear as though the irrelevant files… were the sum total evidence” Mueller and his team had already uncovered. That is, these “hackers” had somehow gotten hold of Mueller’s actual database, and then injected a slew of clearly non-Russian pages and accounts in the hopes of painting Mueller’s investigation as a bumbling, McCarthyite operation, accusing any and all of being secret Russian accounts.

And without saying as much, there was a clear implication in the prosecution’s filings: that the Russian defendants in Mueller’s case had funneled Mueller’s database to the self-proclaimed hackers. And they’d hoped to use me, and the handful of others these “hackers” contacted directly, to disseminate that material far and wide.

Thankfully, none of us bit, and Mueller’s prosecution against Russia’s troll farm operators proceeded apace. While Mueller’s other prosecutions faltered under pressure from the White House, the prosecution of the trolls who stoked Texas secessionists and racial fissures pushed on.

Or it did, until last Monday, when the Justice Department dropped charges against a pair of the shell companies involved in Russia’s social media interference operations. The reason? Prosecutors were no longer confident that sensitive information shared with the defendants—information about sources, about investigative methods, about findings as a whole—would remain confidential, or for defendants’ eyes only. And this was thanks in large part to questions about the relationship between the shell companies and the self-described “hackers” who slipped their messages to me in late 2018.

According to prosecutors, these companies—connected directly to sanctioned Russian figure Yevgeny Prigozhin, known colloquially as “Putin’s chef”—“refused” to “comply with its obligations as a party to this litigation.” The companies had “been eager and aggressive in using the judicial system to gather information about how the United States detects and prevents foreign election interference.”