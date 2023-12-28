Russians conduct most attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

Photo: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians have attacked on seven fronts, and a total of 56 combat engagements have taken place on the front over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 December

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile strike and 77 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on our troops' positions and populated areas 51 times."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka and east of Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the defenders repelled three Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians were trying to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces persisted in holding back the Russians, as they kept trying to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 17 more near Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russians near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling three attacks in the area.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing their efforts to expand their bridgehead. The Russians, despite their significant losses, keep trying to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. They carried out 13 unsuccessful assault operations but received a worthy response from Ukrainian defenders and retreated.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and 2 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, two command posts, six ammunition storage points and two artillery systems belonging to the Russians.

