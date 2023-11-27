Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on 6 fronts – General Staff report

A total of 79 combat clashes occurred at the frontline on 27 November. Russia launched one missile and three air strikes, and attacked with multiple launcher rocket systems 13 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 27 November

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful assault operations in the areas near Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Stelmakhivka, Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Terniv, Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk Oblast. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults east of Novobakhmutivka, north-east of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Opytne, Sieverne and south of Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled 21 attacks.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine unsuccessful Russian aircraft-supported assaults in the vicinity of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried twice to regain the lost position near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote: "Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. They continued to strike the occupiers’ positions.

Units of the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck clusters of the enemy’s military personnel, weapons and equipment".

