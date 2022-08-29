Russians constructing pontoon crossing near Antonivka Bridge satellite images

ALONA MAZURENKO – MONDAY, 29 AUGUST, 2022, 09:58

Satellite images from 27 August show that Russian occupiers are building a pontoon bridge close to the Antonivka Bridge in Kherson, which was damaged by Ukrainian strikes.

Source: Skhemy (Radio Liberty) [an investigative reporting project]

Details: The pictures show that the pontoon crossing extends almost to the middle of the Antonivka Bridge.

On 27 August, the Planet Labs satellite recorded the occupiers building a pontoon crossing near the damaged Antonivka Bridge: the length of the erected bridge exceeds 620 metres.

The first signs of the construction of this crossing can be seen on the Planet Labs images as early as 19 August.

On 23 August, British intelligence reported Russia's intentions to build a pontoon bridge near the damaged Antonivka Bridge.

British intelligence added that the floating bridge "is likely to be vulnerable to offensive actions by Ukrainian forces."

On the night of 27 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine landed strikes on the Antonivka Bridge in occupied Kherson, destroying the logistics and transport routes of Russian troops.

After it became impossible to use the bridge, occupation forces started using ferry crossings to manage civilian traffic.

The satellite also recorded another crossing that Russian forces used to separately transport military equipment.

Why this is important: There are three crossings in Kherson Oblast that connect the left and right banks of the Dnipro River. These are the Antonivka Road Bridge near Kherson, the Antonivka Railway Bridge and the dam of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Nova Kakhovka.

Most often, Russians forces would use the Antonivka Bridge to transfer their troops and equipment, as it is located closest to Kherson. But after the precise strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the bridge became impossible to use.

Russian Federation troops are now forced to take a considerable detour through Nova Kakhovka to transfer to the right bank of the Dnipro River and replenish their stocks.

At this time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy Russian warehouses and liberate settlements in the Kherson Oblast.

