Russians continue attempts to drive Ukrainian Armed Forces from eastern bank of Dnipro River: 29 attacks occurred – General Staff

Over the past day, the Russians carried out 29 unsuccessful assault operations in an attempt to drive Ukrainian units from the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.

Details: Over the course of the day, aviation of the Defence Forces struck 16 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and a Russian anti-aircraft missile system. Air defence assets destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile during the day.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and also hit six Russian artillery pieces.

A total of 89 combat engagements took place during the day. The Russians launched five missile strikes and 31 air strikes and carried out 53 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Khotin, Kostiantynivka and Volfyne (Sumy Oblast); Veterynarne, Vovchansk and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, to the east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, to the east of Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians also launched an airstrike near the Serebrianka forest in Luhansk Oblast. They shelled more than ten settlements with artillery and mortars, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 18 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russian troops near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, the Russians, with the support of aviation, launched nine unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. They fired at about ten settlements with artillery and mortars, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled four attacks west of Verbove and south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians tried to force Ukrainian units out of their positions. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians shelled Kherson itself, as well as Dniprovske and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast. The Russians also conducted an airstrike near Krynky in Kherson Oblast.

The Russians did not abandon their intention to drive our units from the left bank of the Dnipro River. They made 29 unsuccessful assault operations, received a worthy rebuff and suffered significant losses. Our units are steadfastly holding the line, continuing to hold their positions and inflicting fire on the Russians.

