Russians continue to block access for IAEA experts to reactor halls of 3 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's units

The Russians have not yet granted International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) access to the reactor halls of units 1, 2 and 6.

Source: a statement by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, regarding the situation in Ukraine

Quote: "International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have not yet been given access to the reactor halls of units 1, 2 and 6, hindering their ability to monitor the nuclear safety and security situation at the plant, as well as the five concrete principles established at the United Nations Security Council."

Details: The Russians said that the reactor hall was apparently "sealed". Instead, the IAEA team was offered access to the area in about a week.

The IAEA recalled that in December 2023, experts were also denied access to the reactor halls of units 1, 2 and 6, although previously the mission had had access to the reactor hall of any unit in a cold shutdown state.

Quote: "These restrictions on the experts’ timely access to the ZNPP are impeding the IAEA’s ability to assess the safety and security situation, including confirming the reported status of the reactor units, spent fuel ponds and associated safety equipment, independently and effectively."

