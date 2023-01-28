Russians continue their offensive on three fronts, suffering losses General Staff report

19
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

The General Staff stated that the Russians are still continuing their offensive on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts and suffering heavy losses.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 January

Quote: "Losing a large number of manpower, the enemy is still continuing offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. On the Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, it is on the defensive."

Details: On Saturday, Russia launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, and in total launched more than 15 attacks from MLRS. There are casualties among the civilians.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of occupiers have been detected. The training of units of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna front, the Russian forces shelled the areas of the settlements of Hai, Khrinivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv Oblast and Volfyne, Muraveinia, Seredyna Buda, Stara Huta, Rozhkovychi and Bachivsk in Sumy Oblast with mortars.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, as a result of mortar and artillery shelling, the districts of Huriv Kozachok, Krasne, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Neskuchne, Ternova and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, the invaders shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast; and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the invaders shelled Makiivka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast with mortars and tubed artillery.

On the Bakhmut front, areas of 18 settlements came under fire. Among them are Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka came under occupiers' fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar and Zolota Niva in Donetsk Oblast came under fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, 15 settlements were attacked, in particular, Vremivka and Novopillia in Donetsk Oblast and Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the areas of Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Chervony Maiak, Kozatske, Tiahinka, Komyshany and Kherson came under artillery fire.

The Russian forces are continuing to suffer losses. In particular, up to 50 wounded occupiers were brought to the city hospital in Tokmak settlement, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, in recent days. Most of them are sent back to the contact line after receiving formal medical assistance.

During the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces made four strikes on the clusters of Russian occupation forces, and Rocket and Artillery Forces units hit two control points, two air defence positions and three areas of concentration of the Russian manpower.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing 3 and wounding 14 civilians

    Three people were killed and 14 more received injuries as a result of an attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of Saturday, 28 January. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook Details: Kyrylenko has reported that the attack happened on the morning of Saturday.

  • More than 10 civilians killed or wounded during past day by Russians in Donetsk Oblast

    On 27 January, the Russian occupiers killed 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, reported Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. Source: Kyrylenko on Facebook Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Soledar hromada [an amalgamated terrirotial unit, which includes a city and adjacent territories] is under serious attack: 3 people died and 4 were wounded in the settlement of Paraskoviivka, and 8 buildings were damaged; 9 buildings were damaged in the settlement of Vasiukivka.

  • Former Donetsk militant leader Girkin refuses to fight in Wagner Group after Prigozhin's threats

    Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former leader of Donetsk militants, has refused to take part in the war against Ukraine as part of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC). Source: Girkin on Telegram Details: The terrorist noted that he discussed a possible meeting at which they could agree on his participation in the war as part of the Wagner Group PMC on Friday and even promised to "come to Luhansk for a personal conversation" within two days.

  • US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

    The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery made by ASML and Nikon.

  • Democrat freshman rep deletes tweet calling Tyre Nichols' killing the ‘result of white supremacy’

    A freshman Democratic congressman has deleted a tweet that described the death of Tyre Nichols as being a result of "white supremacy" — even though the officers are Black.

  • "Appreciate your support for Ukraine": Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected President of Czech Republic

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the newly elected President of Czechia, Petr Pavel, on his convincing victory in these elections. Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on Twitter Upřímně blahopřeji @general_pavel k přesvědčivému vítězství ve volbách prezidenta České republiky.

  • Ukraine to summon Hungarian envoy over 'unacceptable' remarks by Orban

    Hungary has repeatedly criticised European Union sanctions on Russia, saying they failed to weaken Moscow meaningfully, while they risk destroying the European economy. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, writing on Facebook, said Orban had told reporters that Ukraine was a no man's land and compared it to Afghanistan.

  • Finnish, Swedish FMs: NATO membership process hasn't stopped

    The foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland reiterated in separate interviews published Saturday that the process for the two Nordic nations to join NATO is continuing despite Turkey's president saying Sweden shouldn’t expect his country to approve its membership. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström acknowledged in an interview with Swedish newspaper Expressen that Turkish anger over recent demonstrations and the burning of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm had complicated Sweden’s NATO accession.

  • Republican secretary of state’s first act in office: withdrawing Alabama from voter-registration organization

    The nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center links 32 states and the District of Columbia. It has of late been a target of right-wing ire and conspiracy theories.

  • What if I told you all this fuss over classified documents won't ultimately matter?

    You can draw a direct line from the needless classification of material to today's toxic distrust of the government among millions of Americans.

  • United Airlines Has a Boarding Problem Designed to Punish Budget Flyers

    Southwest Airlines has some major problems and passengers may be wary of flying the airline, but its current problems don't tell the whole story.

  • Donald Trump, a billionaire, is fighting NY Attorney General Letitia James over a measly $110K check

    Trump has submitted a meandering, 1,000-page appeal demanding New York's attorney general give back his $110K contempt penalty.

  • Russian soldiers bring their weapons home from front line and open fire on people

    The Russian soldiers are taking away weapons from the combat zone; dozens of servicemen have already been put on trial for mishandling guns. Source: Vyorstka, Russian Telegram channel Details: Since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022, at least 42 servicemen in Russia have appeared in court for the appropriation, storage, transportation and carrying of weapons, ammunition and explosive devices (Articles 222 and 222.

  • Russian military chiefs are losing patience with Putin and could soon turn on him in a coup, former aide predicts

    Russian military commanders are growing frustrated, laying the groundwork for a potential revolt, Abbas Gallyamov said.

  • Poland to send 60 modernised tanks to Ukraine in addition to Leopards

    Poland will send an additional 60 tanks to Ukraine on top of the 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it has already pledged, the Polish prime minister said in an interview with Canadian television on Thursday. Warsaw, which has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies, had pressed hard for Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to do so as well, a demand which Berlin agreed to on Wednesday. "Poland sent 250 tanks as the first country half a year ago or even more than that," Mateusz Morawiecki told CTV News.

  • Russia's major offensive planned by one-year anniversary of invasion, top security official warns

    Russia is planning a major offensive against Kyiv by the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov warned.

  • Scientists invented a melting liquid robot that can escape from a cage

    This tiny robot can melt, escape from a prison by sliding through secure bars, and then reform into a solid and complete tasks. The metal microbot, made out of liquid metal microparticles that can be steered and reshaped by external magnetic fields, has been widely compared to the character T-1000 in "The Terminator" movie franchise, a cyborg assassin played by Robert Patrick that could morph his way around solid objects before embarking on a murderous rampage.Subscribe to The Post Most newslett

  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried objects to tighter bail, says prosecutors 'sandbagged' him

    Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday urged a U.S. judge not to ban the indicted FTX cryptocurrency executive from communicating with former colleagues as part of his bail, saying prosecutors "sandbagged" the process to put their client in the "worst possible light." The lawyers were responding to a Friday night request by federal prosecutors that Bankman-Fried not be allowed to talk with most employees of FTX or his Alameda Research hedge fund without lawyers present, or use the encrypted messaging apps Signal or Slack and potentially delete messages automatically. Bankman-Fried, 30, has been free on $250 million bond since pleading not guilty to charges of fraud in the looting of billions of dollars from the now-bankrupt FTX.

  • Is the age of unplugging on planes over?

    The sky is one of our last sanctuaries from the connected world. When WiFi is available on a flight, it's usually unreliable or expensive, keeping most of us on airplane mode. Flying commercial forms a bubble away from the normal distractions of life, where we can focus uninterrupted on the important things, like watching an entire movie without looking at our phones. Life in the clouds is a utopia free from email and conference calls, but advancements in technology are conspiring to end this un

  • Feds seized a party boat, a Rolls Royce, and a motorcycle from a man accused of using COVID loans to buy his way into a Texas yacht club

    Michael George McQuarn submitted 10 PPP loans under four different business names, including one titled "Cool Kids Entertainment Group, LLC."