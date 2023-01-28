Russians continue their offensive on three fronts, suffering losses General Staff report

The General Staff stated that the Russians are still continuing their offensive on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts and suffering heavy losses.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 January

Quote: "Losing a large number of manpower, the enemy is still continuing offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. On the Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, it is on the defensive."

Details: On Saturday, Russia launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, and in total launched more than 15 attacks from MLRS. There are casualties among the civilians.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of occupiers have been detected. The training of units of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna front, the Russian forces shelled the areas of the settlements of Hai, Khrinivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv Oblast and Volfyne, Muraveinia, Seredyna Buda, Stara Huta, Rozhkovychi and Bachivsk in Sumy Oblast with mortars.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, as a result of mortar and artillery shelling, the districts of Huriv Kozachok, Krasne, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Neskuchne, Ternova and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, the invaders shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast; and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the invaders shelled Makiivka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast with mortars and tubed artillery.

On the Bakhmut front, areas of 18 settlements came under fire. Among them are Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Story continues

On the Avdiivka front, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka came under occupiers' fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar and Zolota Niva in Donetsk Oblast came under fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, 15 settlements were attacked, in particular, Vremivka and Novopillia in Donetsk Oblast and Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the areas of Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Chervony Maiak, Kozatske, Tiahinka, Komyshany and Kherson came under artillery fire.

The Russian forces are continuing to suffer losses. In particular, up to 50 wounded occupiers were brought to the city hospital in Tokmak settlement, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, in recent days. Most of them are sent back to the contact line after receiving formal medical assistance.

During the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces made four strikes on the clusters of Russian occupation forces, and Rocket and Artillery Forces units hit two control points, two air defence positions and three areas of concentration of the Russian manpower.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





