Russians continue to storm Avdiivka with aviation support – General Staff report

Over the past day, 51 combat clashes occurred at the front, with the Russians inflicting 30 missile- and 56 air strikes and carrying out 70 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 February

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack in the area of the village of Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defence.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks in the Donetsk Oblast settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where the Russians were attempting to improve the tactical situation with aviation support.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks in the Avdiivka area, as well as one more near Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians are still attempting to capture Avdiivka with aviation support

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s forces repelled three attacks south of Prechystivka and near Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, the Russians do not abandon their plan to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, there was one attempt to storm the Ukrainian troops' positions.

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted 12 clusters of enemy personnel.

Units of the Rocket Forces attacked two clusters of personnel, one artillery piece, one ammunition depot and one enemy radar station."

