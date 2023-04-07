Russians created "mobile groups" that forcefully hand out Russian passports in Ukraine's south

In the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the Russian "mobile groups" that hand out passports are operating, resorting to violence to impose Russian passports on Ukrainians.

Source: press service of the National Resistance Center (NRC)



Quote: "In late March, Vladimir Putin expressed his dissatisfaction with the pace of passportisation in the temporarily occupied territories. In response, the occupation administration developed plans for passportisation and launched ‘mobile groups’ for passportisation.

In fact, these groups go to the homes of the locals and ‘agitate’ residents to obtain a passport. However, it is not uncommon for the occupiers to use pressure during such 'agitations', ranging from threats to physical force."

Details: The NRC reports that force is used against those who refuse to take a Russian passport.

