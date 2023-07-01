Russians cremate their dead without keeping record to not pay compensation – General Staff

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russians are trying to deprive the families of the killed Russian military of benefits and compensation, using mobile crematoria.

Source: General Staff report

Quote: "The occupiers suffer significant losses every day, which they try to hide, and continue to use the traditional Russian practice of depriving the families of the dead of benefits and compensation advertised by Russian propaganda. Mobile crematoria are actively used for this.

In particular, it was established that one of these crematoria is currently operating 24/7 on the territory of the Berdiansk port. Currently, about 50 bodies of dead Russian servicemen, who were recently transported from the areas of hostilities to the local morgue, are subject to cremation."

Details: The General Staff states that the cremation of dead Russian servicemen is carried out without their identification and without keeping record.

